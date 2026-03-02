Navigating Turbulence: Shipping Struggles Amid Gulf Conflict

Insurance coverage cancellations for war risks are impacting vessels amid the escalating Iran conflict in the Gulf. The conflict has severely disrupted shipping, with at least four tankers damaged and 150 ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

This strategic waterway is crucial, carrying one-fifth of global oil consumption and significant amounts of gas, but shipping has nearly ground to a halt. Such disruption and potential prolonged closure are causing oil and European gas prices to soar, with Brent crude futures jumping over 8%.

The insurance cancellations have resulted in rising shipping costs, especially from the Middle East to Asia. As insurers revoke war risk cover effective from March 5, companies are withdrawing coverage in Iranian and Gulf waters, prompting a surge in shipping rates.

