Airlines Face Turbulence: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Amid Middle East Conflict

More than 300 international flights were cancelled by Indian airlines on Monday due to the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict.

Air India, IndiGo, and other major carriers faced operational challenges as regional airspaces remained closed. The cancellations primarily affected key airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Services to destinations such as North America and Europe took longer routes, impacting schedules further. Airlines and authorities continue to monitor the situation, with further cancellations expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)