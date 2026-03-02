Airlines Face Turbulence: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Amid Middle East Conflict
Over 300 international flights to and from India were cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai faced significant disruptions. Leading airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet adjusted their operations amid regional airspace closures, impacting flight routes and schedules.
More than 300 international flights were cancelled by Indian airlines on Monday due to the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict.
Air India, IndiGo, and other major carriers faced operational challenges as regional airspaces remained closed. The cancellations primarily affected key airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Services to destinations such as North America and Europe took longer routes, impacting schedules further. Airlines and authorities continue to monitor the situation, with further cancellations expected.
