Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

The Patiala House Court, in a recent hearing, mandated verification of sureties and documents for nine individuals granted bail in the AI Summit protest case. The verification report needs to be submitted before the accused can be released, with a deadline set for March 3.

Duty Magistrate Charan Salwan ordered the Delhi Police Crime Branch to verify the bail bonds. The court, which had granted bail to nine individuals, has put Siddharth Avdhoot in four days of further police custody, rejecting his bail plea.

Advocates argued against denying bail, citing previous custody and low flight risk. However, Delhi Police expressed concerns about the protest's impact on an international event and potential evidence tampering, challenging the granting of bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)