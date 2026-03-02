Left Menu

Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

The Patiala House Court requires verification of bail documents for nine AI Summit protest accused. Bail bonds must be confirmed before release. The involved parties debate over the peaceful nature of the protest and its impact on India's image. A report is due by March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:13 IST
'Shirtless protest' by IYC members during AI Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court, in a recent hearing, mandated verification of sureties and documents for nine individuals granted bail in the AI Summit protest case. The verification report needs to be submitted before the accused can be released, with a deadline set for March 3.

Duty Magistrate Charan Salwan ordered the Delhi Police Crime Branch to verify the bail bonds. The court, which had granted bail to nine individuals, has put Siddharth Avdhoot in four days of further police custody, rejecting his bail plea.

Advocates argued against denying bail, citing previous custody and low flight risk. However, Delhi Police expressed concerns about the protest's impact on an international event and potential evidence tampering, challenging the granting of bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

