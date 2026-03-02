EU Braces for Middle East Impacts: Energy and Transport on Alert

The European Commission announced on Monday that it is actively monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East, assessing potential spill-over effects for the European Union.

In its statement, the Commission expressed its commitment to assisting EU member states in managing any adverse outcomes resulting from regional developments. It highlighted a keen focus on energy prices and supply, revealing plans to assemble an energy task force in coordination with national authorities.

The statement further detailed intensified surveillance of potential transport disruptions, particularly in areas around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. The implications of such disruptions could significantly impact the EU's strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)