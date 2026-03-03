Rising Tensions in West Asia: Indian Seafarers Face Renewed Perils

Three Indian seafarers lost their lives and another was injured following a series of maritime incidents amid escalating tensions in the West Asia region. The Directorate General of Shipping confirmed these casualties, citing four separate incidents involving Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf and adjoining maritime zones.

The Directorate General is actively monitoring the changing maritime security environment in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman. This comes amid rising regional and geopolitical tensions characterized by missile strikes, drone activities, and electronic interference, although no Indian-flagged vessels have been involved in these incidents.

A special quick response team, led by Deputy Director General (Crew) Capt. PC Meena and advised by Deputy Nautical Advisor Capt. Nitin Mukesh, has been deployed to assist Indian seafarers. This team coordinates with various stakeholders to ensure timely support and evacuation as necessary.

The rising tension in West Asia has been marked by military strikes in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon. On February 28, the US and Israel launched airstrikes targeting key Iranian military sites, resulting in significant casualties, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched attacks on US and allied assets, further deepening the regional conflict.

