Escalating West Asia Tensions: Drone Interceptions and Strategic Strikes

Tensions are rising in West Asia, with drone interceptions in Saudi Arabia and strategic strikes in Iraq and Lebanon. An Iraqi group attacked a hotel over US troop presence, and in Lebanon, Hezbollah's intelligence chief was killed. Meanwhile, US-Israel operations against Iran stir political rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:31 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Tensions continued to escalate across West Asia on Tuesday, as multiple incidents were reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, according to various media outlets. An Iraqi armed group claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in Erbil, alleging it housed US troops, Al Jazeera reported.

In Saudi Arabia, the Defence Ministry announced the interception and destruction of eight drones near Riyadh and Al-Kharj, Al Arabiya reported. In Lebanon, IRNA News Agency stated that a strike by Israel targeted Al-Manar, a Hezbollah-affiliated broadcaster, though it resumed broadcasting shortly after. Israel confirmed the death of Hezbollah's intelligence chief, Hussein Makled, in an overnight operation, and Beirut plans to ban Hezbollah's military activities.

Amid these incidents, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed US-Israeli military actions against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion. He emphasized the global security benefit, terming it a defense against 'theological thuggery.' Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused the US of a 'war of choice' aligning with Israeli interests, responding to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's defense of the military operation against Iran.

