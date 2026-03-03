Left Menu

India-Canada Forge Agri-Food Ties with Strategic MoU

India and Canada have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost bilateral cooperation in the agri-food sector, involving joint research, teaching programs, and industrial collaborations. The MoU aims to enhance food security, sustainable food systems, and technological innovation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:13 IST
In a move highlighting growing international collaboration in the agri-food sector, India and Canada have signed a pivotal five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement, between the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management-Kundli (NIFTEM-K) and the University of Saskatchewan (USask), aims to bolster innovation and sustainability.

The MoU was signed with much fanfare, attended by key representatives including NIFTEM-K Director Harinder Singh Oberoi and USask Vice President (Research) Baljit Singh. This accord serves as a follow-up to a prior announcement of a Centre of Excellence in Pulse Protein, supported by both nations' prime ministers.

Officials state that the partnership will pave the way for joint research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and integrated degree programs. Importantly, it seeks to advance sustainable food systems and value-chain development, strengthening the global engagement of Indian food technology and entrepreneurship.

