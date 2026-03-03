Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah on the Brink of 'Open War'

Amid rising tensions, Israel has escalated its military presence in southern Lebanon as the Iran-backed Hezbollah group declares readiness for an 'open war'. Following Hezbollah's rocket attacks, Israel's retaliatory airstrikes killed 40 people, escalating the already volatile situation.

Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine confirmed the casualties, as Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah positions, leading to significant civilian displacement. Israel's military strategy involves targeting Hezbollah officials and preventing further militant activities.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the international community monitor the situation closely, striving to de-escalate tensions. Meanwhile, Israel maintains strategic positions to strengthen border security amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)