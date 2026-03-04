Cash Takes Center Stage: Market Turmoil Amid Middle East Escalation
Amid escalating Middle East tensions, global markets saw cash emerge as the asset of choice. The conflict prompted a sell-off in gold, bonds, and stocks, with rising volatility across sectors. The U.S. dollar and oil gained, highlighting reduced investor exposure to equities and increased demand for short-term cash instruments.
The escalating conflict in the Middle East has sent ripples across global markets, propelling cash to the forefront as the preferred asset amid widespread sell-offs in gold, bonds, and stocks. This turmoil has disrupted the usual dynamics between safe and riskier assets, significantly raising market volatility.
As investors sought refuge, oil and the U.S. dollar became prominent safe havens despite broad market declines. Brent crude saw a nearly 7% rise, while the U.S. dollar hit multi-month peaks against major currencies. This shift in sentiment comes as Israel's recent strikes and Iran's retaliatory moves heightened geopolitical tensions.
Financial analysts attribute the current de-risking trend to several factors, including complacency about the conflict, extreme pre-conflict positioning, and the inflationary pressures from higher oil prices. Amidst this environment, global money market funds experienced significant inflows, reaching their highest since mid-February, as investors favored short-term cash-like instruments over equities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
