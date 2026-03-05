Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

In a transformative leap towards enhanced connectivity and economic growth, Mizoram has embarked on a new journey with the introduction of passenger and freight train services. On March 3, a significant milestone was marked as the first Food Corporation of India (FCI) food grain cargo train arrived at the Sairang Railway Station, a pivotal development in the state's transportation narrative.

The train, comprising 42 wagons from Punjab and carrying approximately 25,900 quintals of rice, underscores a vital enhancement in Mizoram's freight connectivity and essential supply chain. The successful arrival and unloading signify the evolving operational prowess of Sairang, a notable signal of the expanding role of Mizoram's railway infrastructure in bolstering logistics and food distribution.

The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line on September 13, 2025, by the Prime Minister not only brought Aizawl onto India's railway map but also created pathways for economic and tourism growth. Since its opening, freight activity on this line has surged, with Sairang Terminal handling more than 30 freight rakes from April 2025 to March 2026. The burgeoning operations, from cement to automobiles and other goods, have established Sairang as a burgeoning freight hub.

Enhancing tourism appeal, the state has seen a rise in visitors with the premium Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train reaching Sairang for the first time on February 12. This influx of both domestic and international tourists is boosting local employment and promoting eco and cultural tourism, aligning with Mizoram's broader vision of inclusive growth.

Attracting strong public interest, passenger services along the Bairabi-Sairang route have seen occupancy rates over 100%, reflecting robust demand and endorsement of the rail services. This connectivity further binds Mizoram to Assam's vital educational, medical, and commercial hub in the Barak Valley, solidifying Mizoram's role as a major transit locus in Northeast India.

This railway expansion represents a pivotal moment for Mizoram, strengthening transportation, invigorating economic prospects, and positioning the state as a significant destination within the region's tourism circuit. (ANI)