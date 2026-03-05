Abdou Amir Appointed to Lead Burkina Faso's Quest for 2027 Africa Cup Glory

In a strategic move, Burkina Faso has named Abdou Amir as the new head coach of its national football team, tasking him with steering the team towards qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Amir's appointment follows a rigorous selection process highlighted by the Burkinabè Football Federation.

Amir, 53, succeeds Brama Traoré, who was relieved of his duties after the team faced an unsatisfactory exit in the last Africa Cup held in Morocco. Known for his tactical acumen and formidable defense strategies, Amir is expected to reinvigorate team morale and instill deeper patriotic sentiments among the players.

Having previously achieved success with Comoros and Mauritania, Amir emphasizes a modern approach tailored to today's generation of players. His goal is to restore pride within the team and surpass their recent performances, with a focus on guidance, support, and tactical discipline.

