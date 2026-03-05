Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down Unexpectedly

In a surprising turn of events, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stepped down from his position on Thursday evening. Despite serving since November 17, 2022, Bose announced his resignation without providing any specific reasons for his sudden decision.

Amidst speculation over potential political pressures influencing his departure, Bose maintained silence on the factors leading to his decision. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a social media post, confirmed that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will temporarily take over the responsibilities in West Bengal.

The news was further corroborated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signaling a swift administrative transition in the state's governance. The move marks the end of Bose's tenure, described by him simply as sufficient after three-and-a-half years.