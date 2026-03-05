Left Menu

Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down Unexpectedly

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned after serving for three-and-a-half years, leaving his post without disclosing reasons for his departure. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will take additional charge following Bose's exit, as confirmed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:05 IST
In a surprising turn of events, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stepped down from his position on Thursday evening. Despite serving since November 17, 2022, Bose announced his resignation without providing any specific reasons for his sudden decision.

Amidst speculation over potential political pressures influencing his departure, Bose maintained silence on the factors leading to his decision. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a social media post, confirmed that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will temporarily take over the responsibilities in West Bengal.

The news was further corroborated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signaling a swift administrative transition in the state's governance. The move marks the end of Bose's tenure, described by him simply as sufficient after three-and-a-half years.

