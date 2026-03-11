IEA Proposes Massive Oil Reserve Release

The International Energy Agency is considering a significant release of more than 100 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in the first month, according to two sources familiar with the agency's discussions.

This move comes amid global energy concerns, but the specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed as of now.

The IEA has not provided a statement in response to inquiries regarding this proposal, leaving many questions unanswered about the potential impacts on global oil markets.

