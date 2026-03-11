IEA Proposes Massive Oil Reserve Release
The International Energy Agency (IEA) may release over 100 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in the first month. This proposal was revealed by two sources familiar with the discussions, but the IEA has not yet responded to requests for comment.
This move comes amid global energy concerns, but the specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed as of now.
The IEA has not provided a statement in response to inquiries regarding this proposal, leaving many questions unanswered about the potential impacts on global oil markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
