Strait of Tension: Iran Mines Hormuz Amidst Escalating Conflict

Iran has deployed mines in the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil and LNG exports and causing a spike in energy prices. The U.S. is addressing the situation, targeting Iranian vessels but avoiding military escorts for commercial ships. Tensions rise as the global market watches closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:25 IST
Strait of Tension: Iran Mines Hormuz Amidst Escalating Conflict
In a strategic maneuver, Iran has deployed approximately a dozen mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal channel for global oil and liquefied natural gas transport. The development, revealed by informed sources, poses a significant obstacle to reopening this vital route, as tension between Iran and the West escalates.

In response, the U.S. military has taken action against Iranian mine-laying vessels, destroying sixteen on Tuesday. However, commercial ships still travel unaccompanied as military escorts have not been provided. The situation has halted oil and LNG exports, leading to a surge in worldwide energy prices.

Iran's military counterparts have warned of potential spikes in oil prices up to $200 a barrel, amplifying fears of economic instability. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern demand for Iran to clear the mines or face unspecified military repercussions, as global market stakeholders closely monitor developments in the region.

