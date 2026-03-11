Global Energy Turmoil: Oil & Gas Disruptions Amid U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict
The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes on Gulf neighbors have severely disrupted Middle Eastern oil and natural gas exports, causing production halts. The conflict, particularly affecting the crucial Strait of Hormuz, has led to soaring oil prices, reduced global supply, and significant regional economic impacts.
The escalating conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran has caused significant disruption to oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East. Iran's retaliatory strikes on its Gulf neighbors have forced production halts in key regions, rattling global markets and leading to rising oil prices.
Crucially, the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal oil artery responsible for transporting 20% of the world's oil and LNG supply, has seen a halt in shipments. The International Energy Agency's unprecedented request to release 400 million barrels from global reserves did little to ease the mounting crisis.
Amid this turmoil, several Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, and Qatar have had to cut oil output or declare force majeures. The situation continues to disturb shipping routes, with significant insurance ramifications as marine insurers withdraw war-risk coverage, exacerbating the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
