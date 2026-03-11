Left Menu

Strait of Hormuz Attacks Ignite Global Oil Price Surge

Oil prices soared over 4% as attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz heightened supply fears. The IEA's proposal to release oil reserves was deemed insufficient, with the conflict in the Middle East impacting global supply. The situation worsens due to further disruptions in the Gulf region.

Oil prices surged more than 4% on Wednesday due to escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, further straining global supply chains.

Despite the International Energy Agency's historic proposal to release 400 million barrels from reserves, the measure is seen as inadequate by analysts.

The ongoing Middle Eastern conflict has significantly disrupted oil exports, pushing prices to unprecedented highs.

