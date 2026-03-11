Left Menu

LPG Shortage Crisis Threatens Closure of Hyderabad Hotels

A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad is threatening the closure of numerous hotels and hostels. Industry leaders report that up to 75% of establishments could shut down if the situation persists. Efforts are underway to seek intervention from the state government.

Updated: 11-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:14 IST
  • India

A critical shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad is posing a severe challenge for the city's hospitality sector. Industry representatives warned on Wednesday that about 30% of hotels could close within a day if the situation doesn't improve, with 75% possibly shutting down in two days.

The Telangana IT Corridor Hostels' Association has advised hostel owners to alter their menus by excluding items that are time-consuming or require excessive oil, like chapati, dosa, and puri, due to the cylinder scarcity. Many small hotels are resorting to alternative cooking methods like induction stoves and wood, but these solutions are not feasible for many establishments, particularly those on higher floors.

Reports of black market activity have surfaced, adding to the industry's woes. The Hyderabad Hotels Association and other leaders plan to approach Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for urgent solutions. Meanwhile, with the supply of LPG cylinders halted since Tuesday, hostels are also struggling, affecting approximately 11,000 hostels and their 10 lakh residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

