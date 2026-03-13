Escalating Tensions: The Global Energy Impact of the U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict

The United States issued a temporary 30-day waiver permitting countries to purchase Russian petroleum products despite sanctions, aiming to alleviate soaring oil prices influenced by the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Despite the effort, global oil prices climbed, with Brent crude reaching $101 due to continuing geopolitical tensions.

As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, Iran launched further missile and drone strikes on Israel, which retaliated with strikes on Iran and its allies. The conflict has already claimed over 2,000 lives, destabilizing the region. U.S. President Donald Trump declared that elevated oil prices would benefit the U.S. financially, while promising to secure maritime shipping routes.

The International Energy Agency reported that this conflict could lead to the greatest oil supply disruption in history. Threats escalated with Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowing to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. As the global community watches closely, the situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)