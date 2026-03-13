Escalating Tensions: The Global Energy Impact of the U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict
A recent waiver by the U.S. to ease oil prices amid the conflict with Iran has had little impact. Escalating military actions and threats heighten tensions, causing a surge in global oil prices and regional instability. Leaders from the U.S., Israel, and Iran issue conflicting statements as the conflict deepens.
The United States issued a temporary 30-day waiver permitting countries to purchase Russian petroleum products despite sanctions, aiming to alleviate soaring oil prices influenced by the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Despite the effort, global oil prices climbed, with Brent crude reaching $101 due to continuing geopolitical tensions.
As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, Iran launched further missile and drone strikes on Israel, which retaliated with strikes on Iran and its allies. The conflict has already claimed over 2,000 lives, destabilizing the region. U.S. President Donald Trump declared that elevated oil prices would benefit the U.S. financially, while promising to secure maritime shipping routes.
The International Energy Agency reported that this conflict could lead to the greatest oil supply disruption in history. Threats escalated with Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowing to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. As the global community watches closely, the situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Faces Commercial Gas Supply Hitch Amid West Asia Conflict
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict Sends Shockwaves Across Middle East
Trump's Potential Shift on the Jones Act
US-Iran Conflict Escalates as Operation Epic Fury Intensifies
Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: US-Iran Conflict Intensifies