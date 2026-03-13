Cuban Talks: A Diplomatic Dance Amidst Crisis

In a significant diplomatic development, Cuba has initiated discussions with the United States, as President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Friday. The island nation is grappling with a severe economic crisis, worsened by measures imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The discussions focus on resolving the bilateral tensions that have strained relations between the two countries. Currently, Cuba faces persistent power outages and fuel shortages, exacerbated by an oil blockade implemented by the Trump administration, after cutting Venezuelan oil shipments to the island.

While Cuban talks are in preliminary stages, Diaz-Canel highlighted efforts to pursue the dialogue based on mutual respect and sovereignty. The talks aim to explore the possibility of reaching a broader agreement. In parallel, Cuba is advancing domestic energy production to tackle the ongoing fuel crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)