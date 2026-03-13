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Economic Stabilization Fund: A Financial Safety Net Amid Global Uncertainty

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the creation of a Rs 1 lakh crore Economic Stabilization Fund to mitigate the impact of unexpected global crises, like the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The fund aims to provide fiscal flexibility and address unforeseen economic challenges while maintaining fiscal deficit targets for 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced a Rs 1 lakh crore Economic Stabilization Fund to counter unexpected global challenges such as the West Asia conflict. Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman criticized the opposition for creating disruptions instead of uniting for the country's welfare.

The fund, mainly facilitated through inter-account transfers, aims to provide fiscal room to tackle global headwinds without affecting the fiscal deficit targets set for 2025-26. The net cash outlay for this initiative is estimated at Rs 57,381.84 crore, with savings accounting for the remainder.

Sitharaman emphasized the need for cohesive political support during crises, rejecting opposition claims of poor budgeting regarding supplementary demands for grants. She reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining a stable macroeconomic framework and ensuring no shortage of essential resources like fertilizers for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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