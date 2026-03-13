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Powerful Tremors Jolt Central Chilean Coast

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit near central Chile's coast on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:40 IST
Powerful Tremors Jolt Central Chilean Coast
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A significant earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck near Chile's central coast, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The event took place on Friday, causing noticeable tremors throughout the region.

According to GFZ, the seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, posing potential risks and concerns for affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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