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India Calls for Shift to Piped Gas Amid LPG Supply Disruptions

India urges LPG consumers to avoid panic buying and shift to piped natural gas due to supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions. The government is combating black marketing and hoarding while boosting LPG production. Ports prioritize LPG carriers, aiming to ease household pressure and ensure gas availability for essential sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:59 IST
India Calls for Shift to Piped Gas Amid LPG Supply Disruptions
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India has called on consumers to steer clear of panic buying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and to transition to piped natural gas whenever feasible, according to Oil Ministry official Sujata Sharma on Friday.

The disruptions in India's crude oil, LPG, and liquefied natural gas supplies are attributed to global shipping constraints, exacerbated by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran which has stalled traffic through critical waterways like the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharma highlighted the issue's gravity, noting government initiatives to tackle LPG black marketing and hoarding via state collaboration. The country, with 333 million households relying on LPG cylinders, has significant potential for conversion to piped gas, with around six million households capable of making the switch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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