Veteran Fugitive: The Goudreau Escape

Jordan Goudreau, a U.S. military veteran facing charges related to a May 2020 armed attempt to depose jailed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, is now on the run, according to federal prosecutors.

Goudreau, previously awaiting trial for the alleged coup attempt, has absconded, becoming a fugitive wanted by U.S. authorities. His flight has intensified the search efforts by federal officials desperately trying to bring him to justice.

His lawyer, Marissel Dezcalzo, expressed uncertainty regarding his current location, stating, 'We do not know where he is.' The case continues to capture international attention, raising questions about security and extradition considerations.