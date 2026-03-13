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Veteran Fugitive: The Goudreau Escape

U.S. military veteran Jordan Goudreau is now a fugitive after absconding while awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in a 2020 failed armed incursion to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. His lawyer, Marissel Dezcalzo, claims they are unaware of his whereabouts, leaving federal prosecutors on a high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:12 IST
Veteran Fugitive: The Goudreau Escape

Jordan Goudreau, a U.S. military veteran facing charges related to a May 2020 armed attempt to depose jailed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, is now on the run, according to federal prosecutors.

Goudreau, previously awaiting trial for the alleged coup attempt, has absconded, becoming a fugitive wanted by U.S. authorities. His flight has intensified the search efforts by federal officials desperately trying to bring him to justice.

His lawyer, Marissel Dezcalzo, expressed uncertainty regarding his current location, stating, 'We do not know where he is.' The case continues to capture international attention, raising questions about security and extradition considerations.

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