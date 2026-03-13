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Trump Calls for Cuban Diplomatic Breakthrough

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that negotiations between the United States and Cuba were ongoing, urging leaders in Havana to make a deal. The statement comes after the Cuban government confirmed the initiation of talks, signaling a potential diplomatic development in U.S.-Cuban relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:20 IST
Trump Calls for Cuban Diplomatic Breakthrough
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared ongoing negotiations between the United States and Cuba, emphasizing the ease with which an agreement could be reached.

A White House official confirmed Trump's statement on Friday, supporting his earlier remarks about the talks with Havana.

The Cuban government has also validated the progress in discussions, pointing to a shift in diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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