Trump Calls for Cuban Diplomatic Breakthrough
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that negotiations between the United States and Cuba were ongoing, urging leaders in Havana to make a deal. The statement comes after the Cuban government confirmed the initiation of talks, signaling a potential diplomatic development in U.S.-Cuban relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has declared ongoing negotiations between the United States and Cuba, emphasizing the ease with which an agreement could be reached.
A White House official confirmed Trump's statement on Friday, supporting his earlier remarks about the talks with Havana.
The Cuban government has also validated the progress in discussions, pointing to a shift in diplomatic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)