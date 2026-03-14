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Trump's Executive Orders Target Housing Affordability Ahead of Midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders to address housing affordability, a key voter concern ahead of the midterm elections. The orders aim to eliminate regulatory burdens delaying housing construction and ease mortgage lending rules, making homeownership more accessible amid high prices and interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:43 IST
Trump's Executive Orders Target Housing Affordability Ahead of Midterms
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In a strategic move before the midterm elections, President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders targeting housing affordability, a pressing concern for voters. The initiatives aim to simplify regulations that delay housing construction and to ease mortgage lending rules, as outlined in White House fact sheets.

The first order focuses on cutting unnecessary regulatory burdens that drive up construction costs and delay residential projects. By urging federal agencies to eliminate red tape, the administration seeks to accelerate the development of new housing, a critical step given high home prices and mortgage rates.

The second order targets mortgage lending practices, particularly those affecting smaller lenders. The aim is to lower borrowing costs and widen credit access, thus making homeownership more attainable for creditworthy individuals. These actions are part of a broader economic agenda from the Trump administration, which includes encouraging Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to increase their purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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