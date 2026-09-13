The Federal Reserve is contemplating a rate hike in response to persistent inflation, with recent hotter-than-expected readings complicating matters for central bankers. Consumer price inflation, excluding key volatile sectors like energy and food, saw a noticeable increase last month, paving the way for possible adjustments in U.S. monetary policy.

In a significant food safety update, U.S. health officials declared the nation's largest cyclosporiasis outbreak over. The contamination event, traced back to lettuce from central Mexico and supplied by Taylor Farms, prompted substantial food recalls and highlighted the ongoing challenges in ensuring safe imported produce.

Political shifts are underway as Vice President JD Vance gained attention at a recent Republican convention, potentially signaling a future beyond Donald Trump. With midterm elections approaching, party dynamics and leadership are under scrutiny, reflecting broader narratives and uncertainties in the U.S. political arena.