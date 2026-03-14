Amid mounting energy shortages and limited access to food, a group of residents in central Cuba took a bold stand on Saturday. They partially destroyed their local communist party headquarters as frustration reached boiling point.

Government sources confirmed that the ensuing protest led to the arrest of five individuals, deemed responsible for what officials labeled as "vandalism acts." The unrest was partly in response to Cuba's ongoing struggle to secure energy supplies.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel made a rare acknowledgment, revealing ongoing dialogues with the US amid the Caribbean nation's worsening energy crisis. Blaming the lack of petroleum shipments on a US energy blockade, Diaz-Canel conceded that Cuba's energy grid is now a patchwork relying on natural gas, solar power, and thermoelectric plants.