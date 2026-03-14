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Taxpayers Alert: Ignore Erroneous Advance Tax Emails

The Income Tax Department advises taxpayers to disregard emails concerning 'significant transactions' in the Advance Tax e-campaign due to inaccuracies. The CBDT is resolving the issue with its service provider. Taxpayers should verify details through the e-Campaign on the Compliance Portal by March 15, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:35 IST
Taxpayers Alert: Ignore Erroneous Advance Tax Emails
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The Income Tax Department has issued a notice urging taxpayers to disregard any emails about 'significant transactions' linked to the Advance Tax e-campaign. The department clarified that some communications contain inaccuracies and should be ignored by recipients.

In a social media statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) addressed the issue, noting that certain taxpayers received erroneous emails regarding their transactions within the ongoing campaign for the Assessment Year 2026-27.

The CBDT emphasized their efforts to resolve this issue with their service provider promptly. In the meantime, taxpayers are encouraged to verify their transaction details using the e-Campaign feature on the Compliance Portal, accessible via the e-Filing portal, by the March 15 deadline for the fourth instalment of advance tax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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