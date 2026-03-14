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Political Tensions Soar: TMC and BJP Clash Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally

Violence erupted between TMC and BJP supporters in Kolkata before Prime Minister Modi's rally. Allegations were made of stone-throwing at Minister Shashi Panja's residence, leading to injuries on both sides. The clashes have fueled the tense political atmosphere as assembly elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:45 IST
Political Tensions Soar: TMC and BJP Clash Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally
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Clashes broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in central Kolkata ahead of a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The violence, near the Brigade Parade Ground, resulted in injuries, including a police officer and BJP leader, just hours before the event.

Tensions escalated when accusations emerged that stones were thrown at West Bengal minister Shashi Panja's residence in the Girish Park area. TMC leaders, including Panja, alleged an attack that left several party members injured, emphasizing the charged atmosphere surrounding the statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' leading up to assembly elections.

Eyewitnesses claimed reciprocal stone-throwing and slogan-chanting between party supporters aggravated the situation. The BJP countered the allegations, asserting unprovoked attacks on its members, with reports of damaged vehicles and harassment en route to the rally. As both parties traded accusations, the Kolkata Police intervened to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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