South Korea Weighs U.S. Request for Warships in Hormuz

South Korea's presidential office stated on Saturday that it is examining U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal for allies to deploy warships to ensure the safety of the Strait of Hormuz.

The office emphasized that it plans to engage in close communication with the U.S. concerning this issue and will decide after a thorough evaluation.

The request reflects ongoing tension in the region, with allies being called upon to enhance security measures in strategic waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)