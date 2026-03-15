South Korea Weighs U.S. Request for Warships in Hormuz
South Korea's presidential office announced a careful review of the U.S. President Donald Trump's request for allies to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. The statement underscores the intention to communicate closely with the U.S. before making any decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:30 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's presidential office stated on Saturday that it is examining U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal for allies to deploy warships to ensure the safety of the Strait of Hormuz.
The office emphasized that it plans to engage in close communication with the U.S. concerning this issue and will decide after a thorough evaluation.
The request reflects ongoing tension in the region, with allies being called upon to enhance security measures in strategic waterways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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