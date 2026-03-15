Left Menu

Adani Power Secures Major Deal for Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Project

Adani Power has received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for supplying 1,600 MW of power from its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power project. The project is part of a larger strategy to expand capacity to 41.87 GW by FY31-32.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:03 IST
Adani Power Secures Major Deal for Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power has clinched a significant deal by receiving a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power. This comes from an upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power project, scheduled to commence power delivery by FY 2030-31.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, emphasized that this award underscores the company's competitive cost structure and its role in meeting India's burgeoning electricity needs through solid partnerships. With this agreement, Adani Power has secured long-term power supply agreements totaling 13.3 GW, part of their broader 23.8 GW pipeline.

Currently, more than 95% of Adani Power's existing capacity, along with over half of its new projects, is under long-term agreements. The company is aggressively expanding, with plans to boost capacity to 41.87 GW by FY31-32 at an investment of about Rs 2 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026