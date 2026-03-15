Adani Power Secures Major Deal for Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Project

Adani Power has clinched a significant deal by receiving a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power. This comes from an upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power project, scheduled to commence power delivery by FY 2030-31.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, emphasized that this award underscores the company's competitive cost structure and its role in meeting India's burgeoning electricity needs through solid partnerships. With this agreement, Adani Power has secured long-term power supply agreements totaling 13.3 GW, part of their broader 23.8 GW pipeline.

Currently, more than 95% of Adani Power's existing capacity, along with over half of its new projects, is under long-term agreements. The company is aggressively expanding, with plans to boost capacity to 41.87 GW by FY31-32 at an investment of about Rs 2 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)