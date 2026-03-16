China Urges De-escalation in West Asia Amid US Pressure

In response to US President Donald Trump's appeal for global cooperation to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, China on Monday emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of military operations in West Asia.

The geopolitical tensions have disrupted trade and energy flow, causing oil prices to spike. Iran's strategic move to close the Strait in retaliation has underlined the fragile stability in the region as well as the global economy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted ongoing talks with the US regarding Trump's proposed visit to Beijing, stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts to stabilize international trade and energy transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)