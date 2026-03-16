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UK's £53M Boost for Heating Oil Crisis Relief

The UK government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has announced a £53 million package to aid households struggling with heating oil prices affected by the Middle East conflict. The support targets low-income areas, especially in Northern Ireland, and aims to prevent energy companies from exploiting the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:12 IST
UK's £53M Boost for Heating Oil Crisis Relief

The United Kingdom is stepping in to support its citizens amid soaring heating oil costs, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiling a £53 million relief package. The initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burden on vulnerable households, particularly in the wake of ongoing Middle East tensions.

The crisis has significantly impacted kerosene prices, more than doubling the cost compared to crude oil. This has placed a considerable strain on low-income families, particularly in rural areas like Northern Ireland, which heavily relies on heating oil.

In response, Northern Ireland will receive £17 million, England £27 million, Scotland £4.6 million, and Wales £3.8 million. The government also plans to introduce stricter consumer protections and investigate energy market practices to ensure fair pricing for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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