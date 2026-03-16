Unexpected Cross-Voting Turmoil in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections
In Odisha's Rajya Sabha elections, unusual cross-voting has taken place as some opposition MLAs from Congress and BJD supported a BJP-backed Independent candidate. This voting anomaly has sparked controversy and speculation of 'horse trading', highlighting internal dissent and political dynamics, as the ruling parties struggle for the fourth vacant seat.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic twist in Odisha's Rajya Sabha elections, Monday's polling witnessed unexpected cross-voting from opposition parties. At least five MLAs from BJD and Congress reportedly voted for BJP-supported Independent candidate Dilip Ray, raising eyebrows in the political arena.
The polling, held after a 12-year gap, has seen an intriguing mix of political alliances with five candidates vying for four seats. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das confessed that some Congress MLAs backed the BJP candidate, reflecting a shift in political loyalties.
The political landscape is charged with suspicion of 'horse trading' as both BJP and BJD lack sufficient numbers to secure the fourth seat independently, leading to strategic voting maneuvers. BJP has 79 MLAs and backing from Independents, while BJD commands 48 members in the 147-member assembly. As voting unfolds, speculation and intrigue continue to churn the state's political corridors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Odisha
- Rajya Sabha
- elections
- BJP
- Independent
- cross-voting
- opposition
- MLAs
- BJD
- Congress
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