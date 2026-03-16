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BJD Chief Raises Concerns Over Alleged Voting Irregularities in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Election

Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik accuses officials of breaching election protocols during the Rajya Sabha polls, alleging that a second ballot paper was wrongly issued to an MLA. Patnaik claims these actions undermine democratic norms, calling for accountability in the voting process as elections continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:43 IST
BJD Chief Raises Concerns Over Alleged Voting Irregularities in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Election
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief, Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development during the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik has alleged serious voting irregularities. The BJD chief accused electoral officials of flouting norms by allowing an MLA to correct her vote with a second ballot paper, a move he claims is against election rules.

Patnaik specifically pointed out that the polling officer in charge permitted the MLA from Brahmagiri to cast her vote again after an initial error. 'Issuing a second ballot paper is entirely against democratic principles and election laws,' Patnaik stated, as he pressed for an official review of the process.

Despite strong objections from the BJD, the leader lamented that election authorities have been unresponsive to their complaints, alarming many about the integrity of the democratic process. As the biennial Rajya Sabha elections proceed, including the case for Odisha's remaining seats, the controversy casts a shadow over the electoral proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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