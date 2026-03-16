Tragic Fire at Odisha's SCB Medical College Leaves Many Dead

A devastating fire broke out in the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, early on Monday, leaving several people dead and others injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed profound sorrow over the incident, describing it as 'extremely painful' and extending condolences to the victims' families.

The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, initiated immediate relief and rescue operations; emergency teams and state authorities are on the scene providing medical aid and assistance to victims and their families. Majhi announced an ex-gratia relief package from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the kin of the deceased and visited the hospital to oversee the response efforts.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for those affected. Both the Odisha government and the Prime Minister have promised a comprehensive investigation to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)