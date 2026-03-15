BJP works to ensure affordable healthcare for marginalised sections of society: Amit Shah at official event in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP works to ensure affordable healthcare for marginalised sections of society: Amit Shah at official event in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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