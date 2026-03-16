FTSE 100 Steady Amid Energy Gains and Global Tensions
London's FTSE 100 remained stable on Monday as energy sector gains balanced weaknesses elsewhere. Investors await key interest rate decisions from the Bank of England amid Middle East conflict affecting global markets. Key industry shifts include an uptick in energy shares and a decline in travel, leisure, and industrial stocks.
The FTSE 100 index in London saw minimal movement on Monday. Gains in the energy sector mitigated losses in other areas, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and an upcoming interest rate decision by the Bank of England.
U.S. President Trump urged nations dependent on Gulf oil to aid in protecting the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the energy sector climbed by 1.2%, with BP and Shell shares rising over 1% each. Conversely, the travel and leisure sector fell nearly 2%.
This week's focus moves to interest rate decisions in the UK, U.S., and Europe as central banks convene for the first time since the U.S.-Israeli conflict began. Economists, mostly expecting a 7-2 vote by the BoE's MPC, anticipate holding the bank rate at 3.75%.
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