President Murmu Welcomes Parliamentarians for Breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a gesture aimed at fostering camaraderie among lawmakers, President Droupadi Murmu hosted Members of Parliament from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, and several other states and Union Territories for breakfast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Monday.

The group came together to observe a minute's silence in memory of those lost in a recent tragic fire at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, Odisha. The breakfast meeting followed a similar gathering on Friday, which included MPs from Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

This tradition of hosting parliamentarians coincides with the second part of Parliament's Budget session, which commenced on March 9 and is set to continue until April 2, providing a platform for meaningful exchanges amidst legislative duties.