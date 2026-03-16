West Bengal's Historic Bureaucratic Shake-Up Before Assembly Polls
The Election Commission has executed a historic reshuffle in West Bengal's administrative ranks ahead of the assembly polls, replacing key officials including the chief secretary and police chief. This unprecedented move aims to ensure impartiality and adherence to law during the upcoming elections set for April 23 and 29.
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In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission has reshuffled West Bengal's top administrative and police officials ahead of the assembly elections. This historic decision saw the removal of the chief secretary and DGP, aiming to ensure an unbiased and lawful election process as polls approach.
The commission's directive, coming right after announcing the poll schedule, has replaced the state's key bureaucrats and police officials, marking a significant upheaval in West Bengal's governance structure. Appointees to pivotal roles include Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary and Ajay Kumar Nand as Kolkata Police commissioner.
Despite previous instances of such transfers, this scale of change is unparalleled. The Election Commission clarified that the objective is to maintain a fair electoral environment and stressed on strict adherence to the rule of law to prevent violence and ensure peaceful elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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