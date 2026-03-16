President Murmu Celebrates Akshaya Patra's 5 Billion Meals Milestone

In a landmark celebration, President Droupadi Murmu will soon acknowledge The Akshaya Patra Foundation's achievement of serving 5 billion meals to children across India. This event, which marks 25 years of dedicated service, aligns with the PM POSHAN initiative, symbolizing a commitment to child nutrition and education as pillars for national development.

Attendees will include Chief Guest President Murmu and Guest of Honour, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, among other dignitaries. The event will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi, and will see the presence of Akshaya Patra's founders and several past beneficiaries.

Since its inception in 2000, Akshaya Patra has addressed classroom hunger by providing nutritious meals to over 2.35 million children across India. As a key partner of the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, the Foundation's consistent efforts have transformed it into one of the world's largest school feeding programs, embodying a successful public-private partnership that continuously leverages technology for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)