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President Murmu Celebrates Akshaya Patra's 5 Billion Meals Milestone

President Droupadi Murmu will honor The Akshaya Patra Foundation's remarkable achievement of distributing 5 billion meals to children. The event marks 25 years of service under India's PM POSHAN initiative, promoting child nutrition and education as keys to a developed nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:35 IST
President Murmu Celebrates Akshaya Patra's 5 Billion Meals Milestone
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark celebration, President Droupadi Murmu will soon acknowledge The Akshaya Patra Foundation's achievement of serving 5 billion meals to children across India. This event, which marks 25 years of dedicated service, aligns with the PM POSHAN initiative, symbolizing a commitment to child nutrition and education as pillars for national development.

Attendees will include Chief Guest President Murmu and Guest of Honour, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, among other dignitaries. The event will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi, and will see the presence of Akshaya Patra's founders and several past beneficiaries.

Since its inception in 2000, Akshaya Patra has addressed classroom hunger by providing nutritious meals to over 2.35 million children across India. As a key partner of the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, the Foundation's consistent efforts have transformed it into one of the world's largest school feeding programs, embodying a successful public-private partnership that continuously leverages technology for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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