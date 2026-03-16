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NCLAT Revives Insolvency Appeal Against Dilip Buildcon

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reinstated an insolvency appeal against Dilip Buildcon filed by Shyamji Construction Co after initially dismissing it due to 'non-prosecution'. The appeal was restored following a condonation application, acknowledging a 43-day refiling delay due to medical reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:14 IST
NCLAT Revives Insolvency Appeal Against Dilip Buildcon
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The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has taken a crucial step by restoring an insolvency appeal against Dilip Buildcon, a prominent construction and infrastructure development company. The appeal, filed by Shyamji Construction Co, was initially dismissed for 'non-prosecution' in December 2025.

The reversal comes after Shyamji Construction Co. filed an application for condonation of delay, aiming to restore the initial appeal against the dismissal. NCLAT's two-member bench, led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan, acknowledged that there was sufficient cause shown to recall the previous order, resulting in the appeal's restoration to its original status.

Additionally, NCLAT admitted Shyamji Construction's application for condonation of a 43-day refiling delay attributed to medical issues faced by the appellant. Shyamji Construction had initially approached the NCLT for operational debt claims, which were dismissed due to pre-existing disputes, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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