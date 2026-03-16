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Tragedy Strikes as Missing Child Found Murdered

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 25-year-old man after going missing from a labor camp. The accused, a local mason, confessed to the crime following his arrest. The incident highlights the dangers faced by children in labor camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Missing Child Found Murdered
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  • India

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as a four-year-old girl, reported missing, was found murdered in a labor camp area. The local police revealed the involvement of a 25-year-old man in both the sexual assault and murder.

The incident took place on a Sunday when the accused lured the child with chocolates, taking her from a labor camp to nearby bushes. There, the police say, he committed the atrocious act that ended young life.

Following the child's disappearance report filed by her father at the Narsingi police station, the police swiftly identified and apprehended the prime suspect, a mason from Malda District, West Bengal. His confession led to the discovery of the girl's body in local bushes, shedding light on the risks children face in such environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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