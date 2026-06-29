No Scheduled Talks with the U.S., Confirms Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced no talks with the U.S. are scheduled soon. An Iranian technical team will visit Qatar this week, unrelated to U.S. officials' visit. Iran has not begun final deal negotiations, prioritizing the MoU's implementation first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | No Talks Between Iran And The United States Are Scheduled In The Coming Days | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:02 IST
No Scheduled Talks with the U.S., Confirms Iran
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No discussions between Iran and the United States are in the pipeline for the foreseeable future, according to Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry. In a Monday statement, he clarified that despite an upcoming Iranian team visit to Qatar, there is no link to U.S. official activities in the region.

Tehran remains focused on existing priorities before initiating talks for a comprehensive settlement. The basis for any future talks remains the implementation of specific aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran's current focus is clear, marking the MoU's execution as the foremost concern, sidelining any immediate diplomatic engagements with the United States.

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