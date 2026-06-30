Trump's Tepid Reception to Housing Affordability Bill

President Donald Trump On Monday Stopped Short Of Confirming That He Would Sign A Bipartisan Housing Affordability Bill

On Monday, President Donald Trump refrained from affirming whether he would endorse a bipartisan housing affordability bill, dismissing the legislation as 'a big yawn.'

The bill, aimed at addressing pressing issues of housing costs, has drawn varied reactions across party lines.

Trump's remarks suggest hesitance and a potential lack of priority given to the housing crisis by his administration.