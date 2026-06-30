Trump's Tepid Reception to Housing Affordability Bill
President Donald Trump expressed indifference toward a bipartisan housing affordability bill, describing it as 'a big yawn.' Despite not confirming if he would sign the legislation, his comments indicate a lack of enthusiasm for the proposed measures.
On Monday, President Donald Trump refrained from affirming whether he would endorse a bipartisan housing affordability bill, dismissing the legislation as 'a big yawn.'
The bill, aimed at addressing pressing issues of housing costs, has drawn varied reactions across party lines.
Trump's remarks suggest hesitance and a potential lack of priority given to the housing crisis by his administration.
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