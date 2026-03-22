BJD's Legal Crusade: The Fight for Disqualification

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its readiness to engage in a legal battle to disqualify six of its MLAs from the Odisha assembly. The legislators were suspended for allegedly supporting the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty stated that the party is mentally prepared to take the issue to the Supreme Court, highlighting the seriousness of their decision. The six suspended members are Chakramani Kanhar, Naba Kishor Mallick, Souvic Biswal, Subasini Jena, Ramakanta Bhoi, and Devi Ranjan Tripathy.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized that the MLAs violated the party's constitution by making public statements against its leadership and voting against its decision. As a result, the party will formally request their disqualification from assembly membership. Mishra added that the party is prepared for any legal actions taken by the suspended MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)