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India's Strategic Response to West Asia's Conflict

India's Cabinet Committee on Security, led by PM Modi, conducted a comprehensive review of the West Asia conflict's effects on national security and economic stability. Measures were discussed to ensure food, energy, and fuel availability, focusing on import diversification and exploring new export markets. Coordination with state governments is prioritized to prevent commodity hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:26 IST
India's Strategic Response to West Asia's Conflict
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Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) conducted an extensive review of the situation stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia on Sunday. The committee assessed the impact on critical needs, such as food, energy, and fuel security, while also devising strategic responses to ensure minimal disruption for Indian citizens.

According to an official statement, PM Modi emphasized the evolving nature of the conflict, urging proactive measures to protect citizens and maintain essential services. The CCS discussed both immediate and long-term approaches, focusing on continued availability of necessities, diversification of import sources, and promotion of exports to new markets.

With contributions from key ministers and officials, including Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, the CCS explored the macroeconomic implications of the conflict on agriculture, fertilizer supply, power, and various industrial sectors. Enhanced coordination between state and central governments was highlighted as crucial to prevent black marketing and ensure stable distribution networks amidst the global disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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