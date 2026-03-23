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Ballistic Missile Debris Sparks International Incident in Abu Dhabi

An Indian national was injured in Abu Dhabi due to ballistic missile debris after an interception by air defense systems. The event injured 161 individuals from various nations. Following a US-Israeli attack on Iran, tensions rose in the Gulf. Authorities urge the public to follow official updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:57 IST
Ballistic Missile Debris Sparks International Incident in Abu Dhabi
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Indian national suffered minor injuries when debris from a ballistic missile fell in the Al Shawamekh area of Abu Dhabi. This occurred after the incoming missile was intercepted by air defense systems. Emergency teams swiftly responded to manage the situation, according to reports from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The Office urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading unverified details. A total of 161 people, including citizens from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, and several other countries, sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The incident unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tension in the Gulf, which saw the US and Israel launching joint attacks on Iran. Iran's subsequent response has escalated tensions throughout the region, underscoring the need for continued diplomatic efforts to stabilize the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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