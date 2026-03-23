Adani Green Energizes Gujarat with 510 MW Projects

Adani Green Energy announced on Monday the operationalization of 510 megawatts (MW) of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat. This development enhances its total renewable generation capacity, bringing it to a substantial 17,982.3 MW.

The projects, with a combined capacity of 510.1 MW, were operationalized through the company's stepdown subsidiaries. This strategic move follows obtaining the necessary clearances, allowing the plants to commence power generation from March 22.

With this addition, Adani Green Energy Ltd continues to cement its status as one of India's largest renewable energy firms, contributing significantly to the sector's growth.