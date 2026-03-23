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Adani Green Energizes Gujarat with 510 MW Projects

Adani Green Energy has operationalised 510 megawatts of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat. This increases its total renewable generation capacity to 17,982.3 MW. The new projects, managed by subsidiaries, started power generation on March 22 following the necessary approvals. Adani Green remains a leading renewable firm in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:23 IST
Adani Green Energizes Gujarat with 510 MW Projects
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Adani Green Energy announced on Monday the operationalization of 510 megawatts (MW) of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat. This development enhances its total renewable generation capacity, bringing it to a substantial 17,982.3 MW.

The projects, with a combined capacity of 510.1 MW, were operationalized through the company's stepdown subsidiaries. This strategic move follows obtaining the necessary clearances, allowing the plants to commence power generation from March 22.

With this addition, Adani Green Energy Ltd continues to cement its status as one of India's largest renewable energy firms, contributing significantly to the sector's growth.

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