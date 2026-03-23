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Geopolitical Strife Fuels Indian Bond Yield Hike

Indian benchmark bond yields hit a 14-month high as Brent crude oil prices soared amid escalating Middle Eastern conflict. Rising oil prices stoke inflation fears, impacting foreign investment strategies and potentially leading to a rate hike amid a depreciating rupee and trade imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:53 IST
Geopolitical Strife Fuels Indian Bond Yield Hike
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On Monday, Indian benchmark bond yields escalated to a 14-month peak, echoing the rising Brent crude oil prices influenced by ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

The 10-year government bond yield pegged at 6.8173% by 11 am, a considerable leap from Friday's 6.737%. This marks the highest yield since early 2025 as reported by market analysts.

Mataprasad Pandey of Arete Capital emphasized the dual impact of heightened oil prices, namely, increased inflation concerns and pressure on India's trade balance, further fueling the depreciating rupee trajectory.

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