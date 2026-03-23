Geopolitical Strife Fuels Indian Bond Yield Hike

On Monday, Indian benchmark bond yields escalated to a 14-month peak, echoing the rising Brent crude oil prices influenced by ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

The 10-year government bond yield pegged at 6.8173% by 11 am, a considerable leap from Friday's 6.737%. This marks the highest yield since early 2025 as reported by market analysts.

Mataprasad Pandey of Arete Capital emphasized the dual impact of heightened oil prices, namely, increased inflation concerns and pressure on India's trade balance, further fueling the depreciating rupee trajectory.